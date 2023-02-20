Kerala to host four-day global RT summit from Feb. 25

February 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala is set to host a four-day global Responsible Tourism (RT) summit from February 25, showcasing the State’s achievements in evolving an internationally acclaimed sustainable tourism model over the last one-and-a-half decades and strengthening it further by coalescing emerging trends and demands.

Kumarakom, located on the Vembanad lake and encompassing the rim of the State rice bowl Kuttanad, chosen as the venue for the meet for its rustic charm, heritage and lifestyle, has played a seminal role in the Kerala model of RT attaining global fame, said a release issued by Kerala Tourism here on Monday.

The summit will formally culminate with the adoption of the revamped ‘Kerala RT Declaration’ on February 27. The following day will be for a field visit.

The summit will serve as a platform for brainstorming on creation of sustainable and experiential tourism products and packages in the State in partnership with various agencies in India and abroad to attract more tourists to Kerala, said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

As many as 15 international speakers will attend the summit, with 20 more foreign speakers sharing their insights through virtual platform. Delegates and speakers from across the country will take part in the event which will witness around 200 attendees in total.

About 60 experts will speak on more than 12 topics at the summit that will feature a session titled ‘Inspiring Stories from Destinations’ where 100 tourists, including delegates, will narrate their experience of travelling in the State.

On February 28, delegates will make a visit to the Maravanthuruthu Water Street project that bagged a global award at World Travel Market, London, last year, for the trail-blazing water conservation initiative linked to tourism development.

Mr. Riyas will formally inaugurate the conclave, organised by Kerala Tourism in association with State RT Mission, on February 26 at Lake Song Resort, Kumarakom, at 9 a.m. UN Women India representative Susan Ferguson and International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) founder Harold Goodwin will deliver the keynote address. The summit deliberations will start with a ‘Speakers’ Meet’ on February 25.