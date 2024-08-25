Kerala to hold Post Disaster Needs Assessment in Wayanad

Kerala is all set to begin Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) in the landslides-affected areas in Meppadi grama panchayat in Wayanad from Monday.

The objective of the PDNA is to assess the damage caused by the landslides and define a strategy for recovery and reconstruction, including an estimation of financial costs across the impacted sectors.

Mandatory

For receiving the Central fund meant for recovery and reconstruction of the affected region, a PDNA exercise is mandatory. The State will frame a detailed report after a week-long assessment and submit it to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which, in turn, will forward it to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA normally took a call on providing assistance to the affected States through the recovery and reconstruction window of the NDMA, said Sekhar Kuriakose, Member-Secretary, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Report to be submitted

The PDNA team constituted for each sector will estimate the overall impact of the disaster on the lives, livelihoods, and property of the affected communities and assess the loss and damage under the social, productive, health, infrastructure, tourism, livelihoods, forest and environment, and disaster risk reduction (DRR) sectors, integrating gender and tribal inclusion. The team will conduct a comprehensive assessment after a six-day field visit and submit a report to the Centre.

The total landslides-affected area is estimated to be 86,000 square metres at a length of 8 km. The PDNA exercise will be led by the State government, and supported by the NDMA, the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), and other agencies. The report will present sector-wise damage. Cost estimates of all the damage will be included in the report.

Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, and the State Relief Commissioner will oversee the process, while member secretary, KSDMA, will supervise the State-level officers.

