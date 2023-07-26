Kerala to hold international shipping conclave in October; Vizhinjam port to be commissioned in May

July 26, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An international shipping conclave will be organised in Thiruvananthapuram in the first week of October to present the industrial potential of Vizhinjam International Port to the global maritime industry, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil has said.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday after the monthly review meeting of Vizhinjam International Port construction, the Minister said the meeting had charted out alternative ways to address the drop in rock availability due to restrictions introduced by the Tamil Nadu government for its transport.

As many as 54 lakh tonnes of rock had been stockpiled and 49 lakh tonnes deposited as part of the port work. The government had taken necessary steps to meet the demand for the remaining 26 lakh tonnes. The rock availability crisis would be resolved by negotiating with the Tamil Nadu government and sourcing rock from the permitted quarries in the State, the Minister said.

Funds to be ensured

Though the State was facing acute financial difficulties due to the wrong policies of the Centre, the government would find the necessary funds for the completion of the Vizhinjam project as it was the dream project of Kerala. The Chief Minister had issued specific instructions to the concerned in this regard, the Minister said. The first ship carrying the crane required for the project would call at the port on September 24.

For this the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) MD and CEO would visit China early next month. The Minister said that all works related to the port would be completed and the port would be operational on a commercial basis by May 2024. The Minister added that major components in the port construction had been completed and inaugurated within the target time set by the government.

