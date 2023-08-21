Kerala to hold grand Onam Week celebrations from August 27

August 21, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government will organise the Onam Week celebrations on a grand scale from August 27 to September 2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level celebrations at Nishagandhi open air auditorium in the capital on August 27 at 6 p.m. Noted danseuse Mallika Sarabhai and actor Fahadh Faasil will be the chief guests at the function, said Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty at a press conference here on Monday.

The brochure of the Onam celebrations was unveiled in the presence of Mr. Sivankutty, who is the chief organiser of the event. The inaugural ceremony will be followed by Panchavadyam performance by students of Peringode School, Pattambi and dance performance by artistes of Kerala Kalamandalam. The week-long celebrations will conclude with a colourful pageantry from Vellayambalam to the East Fort in the city on September 2. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will flag off the Onam procession at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

Green protocols

The government is introducing the harvest festival with the theme ‘Onam Symphony of Harmony’, showcasing the secularism of Keralites before the world. “Tourism Clubs in various countries will disseminate the concept of Onam widely,” said Mr. Riyas, adding that Onam celebrations will follow green protocols and a special green army will be formed for the purpose.

Around 8,000 artistes, including of the indigenous genres, will present various art forms in 30 venues in the State capital alone. The Department of Tourism will hold illumination and laser show at Kanakakunnu Palace. The stretch from Kowdiar to Manacaud in the city will be illuminated. Ilumination will be extended till Sasthamangalam.

Drawing tourists

The Minister said apart from various programmes, trade and food festivals will be held in various parts of city. Media organisations have been allotted Central Stadium near Statue and Police Ground at Thycaud for conducting programmes. Noting that Onam is a major cultural event with tremendous scope to attract tourists to the State, Mr. Riyas said that special seating arrangements will be made for tourists and new projects will be conceived to bring in more tourists during Onam in future. Tourism club members will be deployed as volunteers for the smooth conduct of the celebrations, he added.

Security will be intensified this year and VIP pavilion to watch Onam pageantry will be put up at Fine Arts College. Special children will have separate seating arrangements to watch the pageantry, said Mr. Sivankutty. Mr. Riyas opened the festival office set up at the Directorate of Tourism here on Monday at a separate function. The logo of Onam celebrations 2023 was also launched on the occasion.