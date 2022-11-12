Kerala to hold global brainstorming to set better green fuel ecosystem in motion

The State will organise a conference and expo on e-mobility and alternative fuels, titled ‘EVOLVE 2023’, under the aegis of the Transport department from January 20-22 next year in Thiruvananthapuram

Aimed at making big strides in the electric vehicle (EV) and alternative green fuel-powered vehicles segment, Kerala is set to bring together leading electric and alternative fuel vehicle experts, industry stakeholders, academia and policymakers in and outside the country.

The State will hold an international conference and expo on e-mobility and alternative fuels, titled ‘EVOLVE 2023’, under the aegis of the Transport department from January 20-22 next year in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Additional Transport Commissioner Pramoj Shankar, EVOLVE 2023 is envisaged to set the stage for various stakeholders in the industry and academia to showcase their technical prowess and provide a platform for deliberations for policymakers. Though Kerala had set an ambitious target of introducing 1 million EVs on its roads by 2022 as part of the EV policy unveiled by the State, it could not make a big impact due to a host of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statistics available with the Transport department, out of the total 1.63 crore vehicles registered in the State, the EVs account for only 45,654. Of this, around 75% (32,173 EVs) had been registered in 2022. Whereas, the total number of vehicles powered by other alternative fuels, including compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), ethanol, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and solar, constitute hardly a few thousands.

“The international expo will bring national and foreign experts to the State and help frame policies that assist a green fuel ecosystem,” said Mr. Shankar.

The department has also started scouting to recruit a resource person competent to coordinate the event. A PhD holder in automotive technology and with relevant experience in research and development activities will be selected.

An order issued by the department said a suitable candidate will be selected through an interview soon. The application comprising a resumé and qualification documents shall be e-mailed to evolve2023kerala@gmail.com on or before November 19.

The responsibility of the resource person includes identification of the subject area, discussions with subject experts, coordination of the event with stakeholders, industry heads, participants and the event management company, and preparation of time-bound management information reports.