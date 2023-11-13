Kerala to have a State Specific Action Plan on water sector

November 13, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has kicked off the process of creating a State Specific Action Plan on the water sector.

In a nutshell, the plan would cover all aspects of water resources in Kerala, with the aim of promoting sustainability in their management and utilisation in the context of climate change and global warming.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (KSCSTE) is drafting the state specific action plan (SSAP) on behalf of the Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB), the nodal agency for the Kerala plan.

The SSAP will cover everything related to the State’s water resources – rainfall, surface and ground water resources included – and all sectors impacted by changes affecting these resources such as agriculture, water supply, health, livestock, reservoir management and tourism, K. P. Sudheer, Executive Vice President, KSCSTE, told The Hindu. “The first impact of global warming is on the water cycle. The variations in its components impact all sectors. So far we have not created a water-specific action plan,” Prof. Sudheer said.

Integrated initiative

An initiative of the National Water Mission under the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, the SSAP is envisioned as “a comprehensive policy for integrated water resource management to be developed in each state/UT to promote a sustainable outlook on water governance aligned with the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCCs) formulated by the States under the National Action Plan for Climate Change (NAPCC).”

Kerala had released its SAPCC 2023-2030 (SAPCC 2.0) in December 2022. According to it, the State’s 44 rivers have a combined yearly production of 70,323 Mm3. The brackish water area of Kerala covers about 65,213 hectares. These aside, Kerala has numerous ponds, tanks and springs. The State’s net groundwater availability is estimated at 5.12 billion cubic metres (BCM).

Status report

Apart from providing a status report on water resources and their management, the proposed SSAP on the Water Sector should cover the institutional arrangements, water-related policies, cross-boundary issues and agreements, according to the National Water Mission. The document should also define the problems/issues specific to the State and identify possible solutions. For drafting the action plan, agreements have been signed between the central and state governments and between the KSCSTE and the IDRB. The Kerala plan is expected to be ready within a year.

On Monday, the KSCSTE organised an ‘inception workshop’ on the SSAP. Water Resources secretary Ashok Kumar Singh; Abhilash R., National Institute of Hydrology; M. C. Dathan, Mentor (Science), Chief Minister’s Office, KSCSTE Executive Vice President K. P. Sudheer, IDRB chief engineer Sreedevi P., Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) executive director Manoj P. Samuel, and around 90 experts from 40 water-related institutions attended the workshop.