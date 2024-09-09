GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala to have 1,577 new three-tier panchayat wards

Total number of wards in grama, block and district panchayats has risen from 18,373 to 19,950

Published - September 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,577 wards are being added to the three-tier panchayats in Kerala.

The State government has issued a notification revising the total number of wards in the grama, block and district panchayats as well as the number of reservation wards.

The total number of wards in grama, block and district panchayats has risen from 18,373 to 19,950, according to the notification issued by the Director, Local Self Government (Rural).

The number of wards in 941 grama panchayats have increased by 1,375 from 15,962 to 17,337. The number of wards in the 152 block panchayats have gone up by 187 from 2,080 to 2,267. In the 14 district panchayats, the ward number has increased by 15 from 331 to 346.

Of the 17,337 wards in grama panchayats, 8,852 are reserved for women, 1,759 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 783 for women belonging to SC communities, 289 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 121 for women belonging to ST communities while 7,341 are general seats. Of the 2,267 wards in block panchayats, 1,152 are reserved for women, 228 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 82 for women belonging to SC communities, 36 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 12 for women belonging to ST communities. Also there 945 wards in the general category.

District panchayats

Of the 346 wards in district panchayats, 177 are reserved for women, 35 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 19 for women belonging to SC communities, 7 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), two for women belonging to ST communities while 148 are general seats.

The State government revised the ward numbers on the basis of the 2011 Census. Grama and block panchayats will have a minimum of 14 and maximum of 24 wards. In the case of the district panchayats, this is, respectively, 17 and 33. Similar orders pertaining to wards in the municipalities and Corporations are expected to be out soon.

The Delimitation Commission headed by the State Election Commissioner will fix the boundaries of the wards based on these government decisions.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.