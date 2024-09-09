Kerala to have 1,577 new three-tier panchayat wards

As many as 1,577 wards are being added to the three-tier panchayats in Kerala.

The State government has issued a notification revising the total number of wards in the grama, block and district panchayats as well as the number of reservation wards.

The total number of wards in grama, block and district panchayats has risen from 18,373 to 19,950, according to the notification issued by the Director, Local Self Government (Rural).

The number of wards in 941 grama panchayats have increased by 1,375 from 15,962 to 17,337. The number of wards in the 152 block panchayats have gone up by 187 from 2,080 to 2,267. In the 14 district panchayats, the ward number has increased by 15 from 331 to 346.

Of the 17,337 wards in grama panchayats, 8,852 are reserved for women, 1,759 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 783 for women belonging to SC communities, 289 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 121 for women belonging to ST communities while 7,341 are general seats. Of the 2,267 wards in block panchayats, 1,152 are reserved for women, 228 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 82 for women belonging to SC communities, 36 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 12 for women belonging to ST communities. Also there 945 wards in the general category.

District panchayats

Of the 346 wards in district panchayats, 177 are reserved for women, 35 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 19 for women belonging to SC communities, 7 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), two for women belonging to ST communities while 148 are general seats.

The State government revised the ward numbers on the basis of the 2011 Census. Grama and block panchayats will have a minimum of 14 and maximum of 24 wards. In the case of the district panchayats, this is, respectively, 17 and 33. Similar orders pertaining to wards in the municipalities and Corporations are expected to be out soon.

The Delimitation Commission headed by the State Election Commissioner will fix the boundaries of the wards based on these government decisions.