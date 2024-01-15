GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala to hand over ivory, deer horns to Army establishments

Station Commander of Pangode Military Station and Commandant of Grenadiers RC will receive 10 pairs each of elephant tusks, deer horns and mount/horn. Second Battalion of Madras Regiment will get three pairs each of elephant tusks and deer antlers

January 15, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
(image for representational purpose)

(image for representational purpose) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala Government has ordered the release of wildlife articles, including elephant ivory and deer horns, to three Indian Army establishments.

The Station Commander of Pangode Military Station and Commandant of Grenadiers RC will receive 10 pairs each of elephant tusks, deer horns and mount/horn. The Second Battalion of Madras Regiment will get three pairs each of elephant tusks and deer antlers.

The agencies had earlier approached the Kerala Government with the request for the release of wildlife articles.

The Hindu had earlier reported that the government was favourably considering the proposal seeking ivory and other trophies.

Interestingly, the Army establishments wanted elephant tusks and deer horns, which are locked up in the high-security vaults of the Kerala Forest department, to be kept under their safe custody.

A government order allowing the request has insisted that the trophies shall not be put on display, modified or transferred.

The requests came at a time when the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had proposed the incineration of trophies in the custody of both the Central and State Governments and discouraged the display of wildlife trophies including elephant tusks, pointed out wildlife experts.

