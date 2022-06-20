Kerala to give maximum Siruvani water to T.N.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister thanks Kerala CM

Steps will be taken to provide maximum water to Tamil Nadu from Siruvani Dam considering the water shortage faced by Coimbatore city, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Vijayan said on Monday that the water level in Siruvani Dam increased from 45 million litres per day (MLD) to 75 MLD on June 19 and to 103 MLD on June 20. According to the design of the dam, the maximum possible discharge level is 103 MLD. The Chief Minister also replied in the letter that soon the matter would be discussed in detail and a consensus arrived at.

Mr. Pinarayi’s statement was after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s letter on Sunday seeking Kerala’s intervention to maintain the storage of the Siruvani dam at full reservoir level to meet the water requirements of Coimbatore and its suburbs.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin pointed out that Kerala’s Irrigation department was maintaining maximum water level instead of full reservoir level, as stipulated in the inter-State agreement.

On Monday, post Kerala’s order to release water from Siruvani to meet the drinking water requirements of Coimbatore city, Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Vijayan.

(With input from Chennai bureau)