Kerala to give ₹3-crore subsidy to 1,000 electric autorickshaws this fiscal

The Kerala government has decided to give ₹3-crore subsidy for promoting electro autorickshaws in the State during this financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the scheme, the State will provide 25% of the e-auto price or ₹30,000, whichever is lower.

Kerala was one of the first States in the country to come up with an electric vehicle policy in 2019, which is valid till 2024, providing subsidy for the promotion of e-autorikshaws apart from offering free vehicle registration, exemption on road tax on electric vehicles, toll exemption, and free parking to increase the penetration of electric vehicles in the State. Subsidy to the tune of ₹11 crore has been given so far to 3,667 e-autos under the e-vehicle policy.

Already, 96 e-autos have been given subsidy of ₹30,000 each this year. The State was in the forefront of electric car and two-wheeler adoption in the country during the last fiscal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.