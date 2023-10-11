Kerala to get new housing policy soon, says Minister for Revenue and Housing K. Rajan

October 11, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State will get a new housing policy soon, Minister for Revenue and Housing K. Rajan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State’s first 3D-printed building AMAZE-28 on the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (Kesnik) campus at PTP Nagar here on Tuesday. Designed as a demonstration project, AMAZE-28, a summer house developed by Tvasta, a Chennai-based construction tech start-up launched by IIT-Madras alumni in association with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was completed in 28 days using locally developed 3D printing technology.

The Minister said the new policy will take into account various challenges faced by the State, including climate change. New technologies and green construction techniques should be incorporated in the housing sector, he added.

National housing park

Steps to transfer land for constructing National Housing Park on six acres of land at Vazhamuttom had been completed. The park will house nearly 40 structures of various designs. Storerooms for making available construction material at low rates will be strengthened in all districts. Mobile quality labs will also be available, he said.

The State should discuss use of únified construction techniques so that houses can be built in less time and at reasonable rates.

The Minister gave away merit awards to Nirmithi Kendra employees and education awards to their children on the occasion.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the event. Nirmithi Kendra Director Febi Varghese and Tvasta CEO Aditya V.S. spoke on the occasion.

