Kerala to get heavy rain till Oct.15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 October 2021 19:08 IST

Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakualm and Idukki

Heavy rainfall will continue to lash several Kerala districts till at least October 15, weather forecasts indicated on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that several districts can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm in 24 hours) this week.

The districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakualm and Idukki have been put on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Rainfall is expected to gain in strength under the influence of a cyclonic circulation persisting over the Arabian Sea region. Another cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea, which is also contributing to the increase in rainfall, is expected to organise into a low pressure area around October 13.

Orange alerts have been issued on October 13 for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram on October 13 and 14, and Palakkad on October 13 and 15.

Central and northern districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on October 15 also, as per a 4 p.m. weather update on Monday.

Fishermen have been advised that strong winds are likely along the Kerala, Karnataka coasts and the Lakshadweep regions on October 14 and 15.