Kerala to get direct flight connectivity to Vietnam

May 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

In a first, Kerala will have direct connectivity to Vietnam, with VietJet operating direct flights from Cochin International Airport four days a week from August 12.

Flights to Ho Chi Minh City will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. A release from the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) put the development as a significant milestone for the airport and the country’s tourism industry. Southeast Asian destinations with direct services from CIAL are Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.

“We are very happy to announce a direct flight service from Kochi airport to Ho Chi Minh City,” said S. Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL. “We are confident that the launch of this new air route between Kerala and Vietnam will be a significant milestone in the tourism industry, providing travellers with a convenient and direct transportation option to meet their requirements,” he said.

CIAL handled 89.82 lakh passengers in the last financial year. It anticipates surpassing the milestone of one crore passengers in the current financial year. The airport currently is ranked third in the country in terms of the highest number of international passengers.

The new direct flight service from Ho Chi Minh City, VJ1811, will depart at 19:20 hours and reach the Cochin International Airport at 22:50 hrs. The return flight,VJ1812, will depart Kochi at 23:50 hrs and will reach Ho Chi Minh City at 06:40 hrs.