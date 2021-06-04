Kerala to focus on mental well-being of children

Thiruvananthapuram

04 June 2021 13:22 IST

State budget earmarks ₹10 crore for creating a common online teaching platform incorporating technologies

As the government plans to launch online classes led by teachers of respective schools in a phased manner, an amount of ₹10 crore has been earmarked in the State budget for creating a common online teaching platform incorporating technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality to make learning possible similar to that in a school environment.

The Vidyasree scheme of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises and the Kudumbashree to provide two lakh laptops to schoolchildren for online education will be implemented in a time-bound manner.

Students’ mental health

Widespread concerns over the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of children, most of whom are home-bound for the past 15 months since schools closed, have been reflected in the budget.

The government will implement action plans to alleviate the mental stress of children who are unable to enjoy the benefits of the school environment during the pandemic. A committee, comprising education, health, and social experts, will be entrusted with conducting a detailed study on reducing mental stress.

With stress and anxiety regarding their future mounting among students and their parents, a permanent system for providing counselling through tele or online platforms will be launched.

Underscoring the link between physical health and well-being, the government plans to telecast on VICTERS channel physical education sessions incorporating yoga and other exercises to enhance physical health, immunity, and well-being of children.

Steps will be taken to promote creativity of children, exhibit their art and craft works, and telecast a select few through VICTERS channel. Training in creative activities will also be given to children through the channel.