Kerala to focus on hotspots for six weeks to combat viral fevers

The inpatient rate and intensive care unit admissions rate as well as the use of ventilators in hospitals have not gone up even though the number of seasonal viral fever cases have been going up, according to the Health department.

The department will continue intensive preventive and control measures focussing around the identified hotspots for another six weeks, as rain is continuing in the State. Intensive source reduction activities are to be carried out by all local bodies during the period. It has also been directed that the field-level activities by health workers be intensified for improved disease surveillance.

Focus on relief camps

At the meeting of the State Rapid Response Team here on Friday, chaired by Health Minister Veena George, it was directed that special attention be paid to relief camps, where it is easy for waterborne diseases to spread. People would be instructed that only boiled and cooled water be used for drinking.

The meeting pointed out that the increase in common cold and cough, viral fevers, dengue, leptospirosis, diarrhoeal diseases and influenza A H1N1 is seasonal and that most diseases can be combated by proper treatment and adequate rest. Sick children should not be sent to school and special care should be taken in case the elderly, pregnant women or those with chronic morbidities fall sick.

‘Avoid self-treatment’

People have been asked to maintain respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette as well as use masks to prevent the transmission of respiratory diseases. Treatment should be sought at the appropriate time and self-treatment should be avoided.

Those with diarrhoea or fever which does not seem to subside in three days should seek medical care. They should keep themselves well-hydrated. Fever with breathlessness, palpitations, chest pain, delirium or excessive fatigue should be taken as warning signs of disease severity.

Dengue complications

As a repeat infection with dengue can lead to complications, people should take care to ensure that there are no mosquito breeding grounds inside or around their houses and take adequate protection — use of mosquito repellents, mosquito nets, and long-sleeved clothing — against mosquito bites. People who come into contact with soil or flood waters should take doxycycline as prophylaxis.

The Health department has also directed that people maintain all hygiene precautions such as washing hands with soap after using the toilet to prevent water-borne infections such as cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A.

Post-cholera outbreak

Preventive and control measures have been intensified at Neyyattinkara where a cholera outbreak was reported last week, so that new local clusters do not form. Malaria surveillance and control activities have been intensified around Ponnani municipality in Malappuram district, where three indigenous cases of malaria were reported. Early detection and treatment can reduce malaria complications. Taking personal protection measures to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes is an effective precaution against malaria.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Director of Health Services, and senior Health officials attended the meeting.