Kerala to focus on Green tourism, says Minister

September 25, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has made a paradigm shift towards promoting, supporting and sustaining Green Tourism and more such initiatives will be taken up to strengthen the model with greater emphasis on preserving the State’s ecology, culture and heritage, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

This transition would bring about greater sustainability for the environment, provide plenty of opportunities for the people and deliver inclusive prosperity by promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, he said in a press note issued in connection with the World Tourism Day on September 27.

The Minister said Kerala had made decisive steps in climate action, building resilient infrastructure, and greater community participation in tourism. Noting that local self government Institutions had been taken on board for promoting environment-friendly tourism activities and keeping tourism assets clean, green and smart, he said more tourist destinations would be given Green certification.

“Kerala has been a pioneer in leveraging tourism for grass-root level economic and social development and empowerment of women and youth,” Mr. Riyas said. “The State Tourism department has launched several projects to promote and support entrepreneurship with generation of jobs and gainful engagement as their focus,” he added.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has chosen ‘Tourism and Green Investments’ as the theme of this year’s World Tourism Day.

