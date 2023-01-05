Kerala to develop anaemia treatment protocol

January 05, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala will formulate a protocol for the treatment of anaemia as part of the massive campaign being launched by the State to create awareness of the ill effects of iron-deficiency anaemia amongst women and to help women maintain haemoglobin levels in blood at an optimum level throughout their lifetime.

The State-level campaign, Viva Keralam, is expected to be launched this month. In the first phase, the campaign will be launched in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

The campaign, being taken up by the Health, Women and Child Development department in coordination with other departments, is adopting the “test, treat and talk” strategy so that undetected mild to moderate anaemia in women can be diagnosed through actual testing in the field and reversed through iron supplementation and iron-rich diet

The idea is to focus on women in the 15-59 years age group and to do universal testing for Hb levels. All women in this age group who come to health-care institutions would also be screened for anaemia . Hb levels have to be maintained at 12 mg/dl throughout the lifetime for optimum health.

In the high-level meeting convened in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to discuss the campaign, it was decided to prepare the ward-level list of women in the 15-19 years age group. District-level training programmes for health-care staff are already on. The State has at present, 12 lakh anaemia testing kits at its disposal and more kits would be made available.

Anaemia awareness campaign will be taken to schools also with the help of the Education department. Health field workers, anganwadi workers, representatives of local bodies and tribal promoters should take part in the campaign.

The mass awareness campaign will also stress on the importance of testing oneself for anaemia and how food fortification and supplementation can prevent anaemia.

The Secretary, Woman and Child Development; Director of Health Services; Director of Medical Education, among others, were present at the meeting.