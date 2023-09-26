Kerala to consider setting up tourism university, says Minister

September 26, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government will examine the possibility of setting up a tourism university in Kerala to tap the immense opportunities offered by the fast-growing sector, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

The Minister was addressing a felicitation ceremony, Take Off ‘23, organised at the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) ahead of World Tourism Day here on Tuesday.

In Kerala, tourism had plenty of scope to develop further and generate a large number of employment opportunities for youth with proper skills and training. If a university was set up based out of KITTS, this immense potential of the sector could be tapped fully, Mr. Riyas said. Food craft and hospitality institutes could also be brought together, he said.

“By bringing together institutes for tourism studies and providing training on a par with international standards, Kerala Tourism aims at moulding skilled professionals to handle a wide variety of jobs in the fast-expanding sector,” the Minister said. Tourism sector was poised to soar to new heights especially with more domestic and international flights coming to the State, he said.

The Minister also noted that the tourism sector in Kerala had made major strides in developing human resources. The Tourism department was also making efforts to create a pool of skilled professionals to meet the growing demand. Mr. Riyas also said that ensuring quality and competence was key to ensuring good placements for youths trained at KITTS.

Dileep M.R., Director, KITTS, and B. Rajendran, Principal, KITTS, were present.