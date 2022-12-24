Kerala to conduct school achievement survey

December 24, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

For the first time, the State will be conducting a State-level school achievement survey at the end of January to identify learning gaps in students in the aftermath of COVID-19. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is preparing the assessment framework to gauge students’ learning competencies in the wake of observations that the pandemic significantly impacted learning.

The evaluation survey in the State will be held for Classes 3, 5, and 8 in languages, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. Results of the survey will be revealed in the first week of February. The survey process will be conducted by the newly constituted assessment cell of the SCERT.

The sample size will be at least 10% of the total student population in the Classes 3, 5, and 8. Since its findings are intended to compare performances across populations, the survey design will consider sub-samples such as tribal, hilly, coastal, and other marginalised groups for a comprehensive assessment of school education.

Limitations of NAS

Though the National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by the Ministry of Education covered Kerala, with State schools also participating in it, the assessment was primarily done on the basis of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. As a result, problems have been observed in the assessment in some areas. Also, issues with translation have cropped up in the questionnaires, leading to confusion. A survey held for State schools can overcome these issues, say SCERT officials.

The findings of the NAS were not being wholly rejected by the State, they say. For instance, the NAS found that the State was lagging in Social Sciences, while it was Mathematics and language earlier. The NAS findings will be kept in mind while the State undertakes its own assessment to get a clearer picture.

Survey questionnaires for Classes 3 and 5 are ready, while work is on for that for Class 8.

The SCERT had conducted a district-level analysis of answer scripts of the examinations held prior to the Onam break this year to understand where the learning gaps existed. It then prepared bridge material for students to self-study and practice. That analysis and the upcoming survey will identify problem areas.

SCERT officials say the results of the survey will aid the school curriculum revision for it will determine if students have attained learning outcomes and help plan remedial interventions.