Kerala to club proposals and submit DPR for Hydrogen Valley project

ANERT, nodal agency for Green Hydrogen initiatives in State, has sought an extension of August 15 deadline for submitting the DPR

July 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tiki Rajwi

The Centre has directed Kerala to club the two separate proposals that were submitted for developing ‘Hydrogen Valleys’ in the State into a single proposal and submit a detailed project report (DPR).

The Energy Management Centre, Kerala (EMC), with the support of industries and institutions, had proposed a Kochi-based Hydrogen Valley while the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) had proposed one in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with development linked to Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has now directed both agencies to combine the two proposals into a single one and submit a DPR for its consideration.

ANERT, which was appointed the nodal agency for Green Hydrogen initiatives in the State in June, has sought an extension of the August 15 deadline for submitting the DPR, its Chief Executive Officer Narendra Nath Veluri said. The DST defines ‘Hydrogen Valley’ as a geographical area where hydrogen serves more than one end sector dealing with industry, transportation and energy.

‘’This typically covers all the necessary steps in the hydrogen value chain, from production (and often even dedicated renewable electricity production) to subsequent storage and its transport and distribution to various off-takers,’‘ according to the DST.

The 2023-24 Kerala Budget presented in February this year had announced a ₹200-crore scheme for viability gap funding/grant/equity support to set up ‘Green Hydrogen hubs’ in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram over the next two years. Hydrogen ‘valleys’ and ‘hubs’ are essentially similar concepts, although ‘valley’ should invariably feature academia and R&D.

Kerala has sought an extension of the deadline so as to submit a comprehensive, workable proposal, Mr. Veluri said. The Centre has promised ₹30 crore each for approved Hydrogen Valley projects across the country. The first five years will serve as a development and demonstration period. The projects will be scaled up during the second phase, which will last from the sixth to the tenth year.

