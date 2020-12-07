Kerala to challenge farm laws in Supreme Court

Thrissur:

07 December 2020 18:04 IST

Agri Minister says the laws will not be implemented in the State

Kerala government will challenge the controversial farm laws in the Supreme Court, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.

“Kerala will move the Supreme Court against the agri-marketing laws in two days. The government has already given directions to the Advocate General to check the options for filing a case against the laws,” the Minister said here on Monday.

The government would not implement the laws in the State. “We are ready to face any consequences taken by the Centre against this,” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

Joint protest

Citing the protest by Rajasthan and Punjab governments against the laws, he said the State government was planning discussions with other States for a joint protest.

“Kerala will take an alternative policy of opposing the corporates through cooperatives. The State will use its legislative power to form laws for the protection of farmers’ rights. The Centre is trying to force the feudal power of corporates in the farm sector.”

The entire public distribution system would be sabotaged once the primary production sector and the right to food were surrendered before the corporates. It would destroy the ration system in the State too, the Minister said.

“The Prime Minister’s Office has already started a move to nullify various farm development boards such as the Coconut Development Board, Rubber Board, Coffee Board, Tea Board and the Spices Board. We have received indication that such an order will be issued by the Centre this month itself,” the Minister said.