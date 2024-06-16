Kerala to celebrate Bakrid on Monday; price hike casts shadow over festival

Muslims in Kerala will celebrate Id-ul-Adha or Bakrid on Monday, the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dul Hijj.

Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice, and thousands of buffaloes, oxen and goats will be slaughtered as part of the festival.

Unlike the Id-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of month-long Ramzan fasting, the festive spirit was less as Muslims prepared for Bakrid. The rush in the market was less on Sunday as there was a rise in the prices of most commodities, including vegetables and meat.

“We could feel that people are cash-strapped. The prices of many items have gone up,” said Yousuf V.P., who runs a mini supermarket at Valiyaparamba near Kottakkal.

The financial crunch has also affected the animal slaughter being planned for Bakrid. “Last year, I had put in a share in an animal slaughter. This time, I am not doing it as there is some financial crunch,” said Abdul Manaf, a local businessman.

Id prayers will be held at Id Gahs and mosques across the State on Monday morning. Different Id Gah committees have scheduled the prayers from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

When the traditional Sunni sections will prefer mosques for Id prayers, Mujahid and Jamat groups are arranging Id Gahs. If it rains in the morning, Id prayers will be shifted to their respective mosques.

The Malayali Muslim community in the Arabian Gulf, particularly in Kuwait, celebrated Bakrid on Sunday in the shadow of the deadly Manqaf blaze in which more than two dozen Keralites were killed.

“There was no celebration for us. Most of us are still to recover from the shock and pain inflicted by the apartment blaze in Kuwait. We did the prayers in the morning, and greeted each other Id Mubarak, but the warmth was lacking,” said Mohammed Haneefa C.T., secretary of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Committee (KMCC)’s Koduvally wing in Kuwait.

