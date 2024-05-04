ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala to become first State where all teachers will get AI training: Minister

May 04, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister V. Sivankutty with teachers during an artificial intelligence training session for teachers in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Kerala will become the first State where all teachers will have got training in artificial intelligence (AI) by January 1, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

AI training for the first batch of teachers organised by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) was completed on Saturday. The training is intended to equip teachers to use effectively the possibilities of AI in the public education sector.

As many as 1,856 teachers were given the training in 71 centres in the first batch. The training will be given to 80,000 secondary level teachers by August. This will be followed by the training for primary teachers so that all teachers are trained by January 1.

A module developed by KITE is being used to train teachers in summarisation, image generation, prompt engineering, making presentations, and animation. Responsible use of AI, recognising deepfake, algorithmic bias, and privacy concerns will also be dealt with during the training.

The teachers are being given the training in batches of 25. They are being provided with laptops and mobile phones for the training.

The Minister on Saturday visited the training centre at Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Manacaud, here. KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath was present.

