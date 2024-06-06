Kerala to become child-friendly: Veena George

Kerala will be transformed into a child-friendly State, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the State-level anganwadi Pravesanotsavam and release of the Anganapoomazha books here on Thursday.

The Minister said safety of children in homes and public spaces such as schools, shops, and malls was the aim. This would help the Women and Child Development department safeguard the rights of children.

This year, handbooks for the 3+ and 4+ age group had been published for anganwadis. The current handbook had been scientifically changed for use by children of different ages. Their teacher page had been made digital by using QR code. Moreover, using latest technology, children could see and listen to stories and songs, she said.

Anganwadi activities, the Minister said, laid thrust on children’s physical, mental, and intellectual growth. Ninety smart anganwadis had been built in the State with the aim of improving their physical infrastructure. Anganwadi structures and surroundings had been transformed together to make them child friendly-child care centres. Colourful furniture, child-friendly toilet, vertical garden, vegetable garden, modern kitchen were special features of smart anganwadis.

Moreover, 142 anganwadis had been sanctioned ₹2 lakh each for transformation into special anganwadis for differently abled children as part of the Chayam project.

A project for comprehensive development of the child in the first 1,000 days, right from the womb up to 2 years of age, was also being implemented. Milk and eggs were being given to ensure nutrition of anganwadi preschool children, she said.

Pravesanotsavam was organised in 33,115 anganwadis in the State. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided.