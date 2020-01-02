Kerala to be made top sporting State: Minister

Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan said here on Wednesday that the State government was working on a programme to ensure that State was represented in the Indian delegation to the next Olympics. Addressing a function organised to honour the winners in the Khelo India games, he said Kerala’s efforts were focussed on becoming the first among States in sports.

The Minister presented a plaque and a cash prize of ₹5 lakh to bodybuilder Chitharesh Natesan who won the Mr. Universe title at the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in South Korea.

Infrastructure

Mr. Jayarajan said the government had created world class infrastructure, including indoor stadia, over the last year. Education Minister C. Ravindranath distributed prizes to the winners of the State school sports festival and their coaches.