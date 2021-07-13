Kerala to be made safe tourism destination: Mohamed Riyas

KALPETTA

13 July 2021 18:33 IST

Tourism Minister inaugurates first phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign at Vythiri in Wayanad district

The State will be made a safe tourism destination after completing 100% vaccination of those working in the sector, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign at Vythiri in the district on Tuesday, Mr. Riyas said the pilot project, to be executed in Vythiri and Meppady grama panchayats with the support of the Health Department, would be extended across the State in a phased manner. The campaign would help build confidence in the industry and rejuvenate the tourism sector, he added.

The Vythiri grama panchayat will become the first fully vaccinated local body in the State after as many as 3,680 persons, yet to be vaccinated, are inoculated in five days. Two vaccination centres have been set up in the local body.

The programme is being implemented in association with Doctors for You, an NGO. The organisation will provide three mobile vaccination units with doctors and health staff for the State-wide campaign. The members of Pulse Emergency Team, Kerala, will also support the programme.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla, Vythiri grama panchayat president V.M. Vijesh, District Medical Officer R. Renuka and senior officials of various departments attended the programme.