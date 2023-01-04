Kerala to be a total palliative care State within a year

January 04, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government will ensure palliative care services at regular intervals to all chronically bedridden patients and to this end, the first step would be a census and documentation of the details of all bedridden patients in the State, it was decided at a meeting of the palliative care experts’ committee group here on Wednesday.

It was also decided to ensure that all voluntary organisations providing palliative care or home-based medical nursing services in the State are issued registration. Health Minister Veena George, who chaired the meeting, said that geriatric care and palliative care were two important components of Aardram Mission 2.

Kerala will become a State with total palliative care provision for all chronically bedridden patients in the next one year, a statement issued by the Health department said.

Quality control

It was also decided at Wednesday’s meeting to open a palliative care online portal, which can be used by various agencies involved in palliative care provision, patients as well as the public. A quality control mechanism will be launched for the registered palliative care agencies. A State-level platform for the vocational rehabilitation of palliative care patients is also in the offing.

Awareness creation and training programmes on palliative care would be conducted in colleges and schools . The Medical Education department was directed to start palliative care units and palliative care courses in medical colleges. Palliative care training will be part of nursing education and doctors and nurses will also be trained in providing palliation.

The Principal Secretary (Health), State Mission Director, National Health Mission, Director of Health Services and representatives of various palliative care organisations were present at the meeting.