Kerala to allow private investors in developing tourist destinations

They can invest up to 60% of the cost under the ‘destination challenge’ project, and the State will give a proportional share of the revenue to the investor

Published - November 05, 2024 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

The State has decided to allow private individuals to invest in the development of tourist destinations. They can invest up to 60% of the cost under the ‘destination challenge’ project, and the State will give a proportional share of the revenue to the investor.

The move is against the backdrop of the poor response to the ‘destination challenge’ project initiated by the Tourism department. The project envisaged developing potential tourism destinations in collaboration with local self-government institutions (LSGIs), at least one in each local body.

Though the project was launched during the beginning of the second term of the Left Democratic Front government, only 39 proposals received administrative sanction so far. As per the project guidelines, the Tourism department will bear 60% of the project cost with a ceiling of ₹50 lakh and the rest by the respective local body either from its own fund or through sponsorship.

As per the latest government order, private individuals can invest up to 60% of the cost in developing destinations, chiefly in two categories. In the first category, the local body can share 60% of the cost with private investors in the ratio of 20:40, and the Tourism department will bear the remaining 40%. In the second category, local bodies can give allow individuals to invest up to 60% of the cost.

The revenue sharing with private individuals will be in proportion to the ratio of funds invested by the former. The State has more than 1,000 local bodies and the project aims to reduce pressure on the existing tourism destinations by making available more destinations for travellers locally, department sources said.

The Kerala High Court had recently asked the government to hold a carrying capacity study of vulnerable tourist locations as part of placing curbs on mass tourism in the aftermath of the catastrophic landslides in Wayanad early this year.

