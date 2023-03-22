ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala, T.N. Chief Ministers to open Vaikom satyagraha centenary celebrations

March 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Culture Minister Saji Cherian invites Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate the Vaikom satyagraha centenary celebrations beginning April 1.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin will together inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom satyagraha which played a key role in the struggle for social justice in India. The celebrations spanning 603 days will be launched on April 1 at a function to be held at Vaikom. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian called on Mr. Stalin at Chennai on Tuesday and handed over a letter from Mr. Vijayan officially inviting him to participate in the inaugural function. An official press note issued in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday said Mr. Stalin accepted the invitation and agreed to be present at the function.

Mr. Cherian also handed over a memorandum to Mr. Stalin to restore the memorial to Periyar E.V. Ramaswamy Naicker who had participated in the Vaikom satyagraha and expand the cultural exchanges between the two States. Former Union Minister and DMK leader T.R. Balu and Norka development officer in Chennai Anu P. Chacko were present at the talks.

