Kerala temple fireworks explosion: BJP, CPI(M) workers face off over incident

BJP alleges that low-intensity Chinese-made firecrackers were stored in a shed on temple grounds and the explosion only destroyed shed’s roof, while CPI(M) urges political leaders to avoid blame games during a sensitive time

Updated - October 29, 2024 11:34 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel at the spot where an explosion occurred when a fireworks storage facility caught fire injuring over 150 people during a festival at Nileshwaram, Kasaragod district, Kerala, on Ocober 29, 2024.

Police personnel at the spot where an explosion occurred when a fireworks storage facility caught fire injuring over 150 people during a festival at Nileshwaram, Kasaragod district, Kerala, on Ocober 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Tensions escalated at the Theru Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple premises at Nileshwaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers confronted each other following the fireworks accident that left over 150 injured.

BJP State secretary K. Shreekanth, who visited the site, alleged that low-intensity Chinese-made firecrackers were stored in a shed on the temple grounds, and their explosion, while severe, only destroyed the shed’s roof.

Over 150 injured after firework mishap at Theru Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple in Kerala

“If high-intensity explosives were used, the damage could have been catastrophic,” he said, alleging that the authorities were unfairly targeting temple officials to shift blame away from administrative lapses.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) workers countered these statements, urging political leaders to avoid blame games during a sensitive time. They emphasised the need for unified relief efforts rather than “partisan disputes.”

Case against 8 temple panel members

The Nileshwaram police have registered cases against eight temple committee members, including the committee president and the secretary, who are currently in custody. Rajesh, identified as the individual who ignited the fireworks, is also under investigation.

Temple committee members informed the police that they had purchased fireworks worth ₹24,000, providing a bill as proof. According to their account, a firecracker shell exploded mid-air, landing atop a nearby women’s shelter, where the ensuing sparks caused a large fireball explosion, severely burning many of those gathered.

Industries Minister P. Rajeev is expected to visit the injured at the district hospital later in the day.

The incident has prompted calls for a thorough investigation to prevent future tragedies.

Published - October 29, 2024 11:27 am IST

