Kerala temple fireworks explosion: 101 continue to undergo treatment at various hospitals, one critical

In the aftermath of a fire accident at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple at Nileshwaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), a total of 154 individuals had sought medical attention, with 101 currently under treatment across multiple hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The severity of injuries varies, with one victim in critical condition and seven others on ventilator support. A report from the Kasaragod District Collector detailed that 80 patients are receiving care in general wards, while 21 remain in intensive care units (ICU), including those on ventilators.

Over 150 injured after firework mishap at Theru Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple in Kerala

In Kanhangad, hospitals are managing a significant number of cases. The Kanhangad District Hospital has admitted eight patients, all reported to be stable. Arimala Hospital has taken in two patients, and Sanjeevani Hospital admitted eight, with both confirming that all patients are in stable condition. Aishal Hospital in Kanhangad is treating 16 patients, the highest number in the area, and all are stable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, KAH Cheruvathur has admitted one stable patient, while Manzoor Hospital in Kanhangad is caring for five stable patients. Deepa Hospital in Kanhangad has admitted one patient, who is also stable.

Further north, Kannur Government Medical College Hospital is treating five patients, all reported to be stable. Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur has admitted three patients; two are stable, while one critically ill patient with severe burns covering more than 45% of their body and airway injuries remains on ventilator support.

In Kannur’s MIMS hospital, 25 patients are under treatment, with 20 reported to be stable. However, five are at moderate risk, with two requiring ventilator support. Meanwhile, MIMS in Calicut is treating six patients, four of whom are on ventilator support, while the other two are classified as moderate-risk.

AJ Medical College in Mangaluru has admitted 21 individuals following the incident. Seventeen of these patients are reported to be stable, while four are considered moderate-risk cases.

This tragic incident has mobilized medical resources across Kasaragod, Kannur, and surrounding districts, with healthcare authorities closely monitoring the condition of those affected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.