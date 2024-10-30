GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala temple fireworks accident: SIT arrests man who ‘lit’ crackers close to explosives

SIT detains 65-year-old for reportedly bursting crackers during temple rituals despite warning from onlookers

Updated - October 30, 2024 01:01 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau
The police inspect Anjoottambalam Veererkavu temple in Kasaragod district of Kerala on October 29, 2024, after the firecrackers explosion.

The police inspect Anjoottambalam Veererkavu temple in Kasaragod district of Kerala on October 29, 2024, after the firecrackers explosion. | Photo Credit: AFP

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Anjoottambalam Veerarkavu temple fireworks accident that left 154 people injured at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala has arrested K.V. Vijayan, 65, a Kottarachal resident, who is allegedly responsible for lighting crackers close to a shed where explosives were stored.

The SIT on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) detained Mr. Vijayan for reportedly bursting crackers during the temple rituals despite warning from onlookers.

Kerala temple fireworks explosion: BJP, CPI(M) workers face off over incident

Police sources said Mr. Vijayan, formerly responsible for firecracker displays at temple events, was present at the scene despite past untoward incidents. Witnesses reportedly warned him, but he persisted, allegedly under the influence.

The police had previously arrested another suspect, Rajesh, who reportedly ignited the firecracker that allegedly caused sparks to fall into the explosives storage room, igniting the blaze.

The forensic team and bomb squads have collected evidence from the temple premises as part of the investigation. Eight temple committee members, including president Chandrasekharan and secretary Bharathan, face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act.

The police have registered a case against Mr. Vijayan under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 128, 125 (a), 125(b)3(5) added with 109 and the Explosive Substances Act 3(a)(6).

The police said that along with Chinese firecrackers, country-made explosives, traditionally used during Theyyam rituals, were stored.

The nine-member SIT has been formed under the directive of Kasaragod District Police Chief Shilpa Dyavaiah and is led by Kanhangad DySP Babu Peringeth. The team includes Neeleswaram SHO Nibin Joy, and police officers Vijayan, Manoj, P.V. Sreejith, Satheesan, Madhusoodhanan, K.P. Surendran, and C. Sheena.

Govt. to bear treatment expenses

Meanwhile, the Kerala Cabinet has decided to bear the treatment expenses of the victims in the temple fireworks accident.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:54 pm IST

