Kerala temple fireworks accident: one person succumbs to burns

A 38-year-old man who suffered severe burns in a firework accident at the Anjoottambalam Veerarkavu temple in Neeleswaram died on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep, son of Kunhiraman, from Choyangode, Karinathalam and was under treatment at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur. Kasaragod District Collector K. Inbasekar confirmed the death. Sandeep sustained over 40% burns and had been on ventilator support.

This marks the first fatality since the fireworks accident that occurred at the temple on October 29. The incident left 154 individuals injured, with 102 people admitted to hospitals in Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Mangaluru.

The police has registered a case against nine individuals, including the temple committee’s president and secretary, under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act and BNS. District Police Chief D. Shilpa set up a special investigation team, with a nine-member squad led by Kanhangad DySP overseeing the inquiry. Preliminary findings indicate that fireworks were ignited near the storeroom where a large quantity of firecrackers were kept and that the organisers had not arranged for any safety measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.