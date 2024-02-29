Kerala Technology Expo begins in Kozhikode

February 29, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P. A. Mohamed Riyas on Thursday opened the first edition of the three-day Kerala Technology Expo (KTX) 2024 hosted under the aegis of the Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI) at the Calicut Trade Centre here.

The inaugural day, which was packed with exclusive sessions on current technological innovations and experiments, witnessed a turnout of about 3,000 attendees.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Riyas said the State government had already decided to implement innovative tourism development projects worth ₹1,200 crore in Kozhikode district alone, which would transform the city into a new destination by 2030. He added that KTX could be a perennial event in the city to bolster its tech ecosystem further by boosting remote work opportunities in pace with the evolving dynamics of the new-generation work space.

Introducing the key speakers on the opening day, Ajayan K. Anat, chairman, CITI, said the status of Kozhikode as both an aspirational hub and an investment destination for emerging technologies emphasised its multidimensional growth trajectory, a distinctive characteristic in Kerala. He added that the annual event would showcase the city’s technological potential on the global stage.

Expert sessions on creative technologies in shaping immersive experience, strategies and challenges in embracing digital transformation insights on digital transformation, revolutionary trends in digital payments, and the evolving landscape of 3D printing and evolution and integration of technology in the manufacturing landscape drew wide attention of participants.

The CITI brochure, ‘From the Spice Trade to Tech Triumph’, showcasing evolution of Kozhikode into a tech powerhouse, was also released on Thursday. The expo began with the featuring of an intriguing array of 121 stalls representing 142 companies from various key sectors such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence, metaverse, and virtual reality.