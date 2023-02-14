ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala teachers to get one more chance to pass K-TET

February 14, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Those yet to pass the eligibility test can appear for special exam in June

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has issued an order allowing teachers who have not yet passed the Kerala-Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) one more chance. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty signed the order.

A special examination will be held in June this year giving government school teachers appointed without the K-TET qualification between June 1, 2012 to August 30, 2016 and those appointed to aided schools between June 1, 2012 and the 2019-20 academic year one last chance to clear the examinations.

This section of teachers will be given exemption from clearing K-TET till the exam date. The service of teachers who fail to qualify the examination will not be regularised.

CONNECT WITH US