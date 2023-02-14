Kerala teachers to get one more chance to pass K-TET

February 14, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has issued an order allowing teachers who have not yet passed the Kerala-Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) one more chance. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty signed the order.

A special examination will be held in June this year giving government school teachers appointed without the K-TET qualification between June 1, 2012 to August 30, 2016 and those appointed to aided schools between June 1, 2012 and the 2019-20 academic year one last chance to clear the examinations.

This section of teachers will be given exemption from clearing K-TET till the exam date. The service of teachers who fail to qualify the examination will not be regularised.