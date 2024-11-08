ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala, Tamil Nadu united in ensuring India belongs to everyone: Kanimozhi

Published - November 08, 2024 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kanimozhi, MP, with Sr. Vinitha, Director of St. Teresa’s College, at the Ernakulam Town Hall on November 8. The function was organised to felicitate the latter for her contributions to the educational and social sectors. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kanimozhi, MP, on Friday (November 8) said that Kerala and Tamil Nadu were standing together to ensure an inclusive country and protect every citizen’s right to live and believe as they chose.

“We stand together to keep the country united and ensure it belongs to everybody,” she said in her inaugural address at the event held at the Ernakulam Town Hall to felicitate Sr. Vinitha, director of St. Teresa’s College, for her contributions to higher education, social welfare, and culture.

“it is a struggle for women to receive education in the country even today,” Ms. Kanimozhi said. In many parts of the country, girls had to fight for their rights, with many struggling to escape marriage before the age of 15, she added.

“Women do not have the rights to choose or pursue higher education even today. Maybe not in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, but the disparity between men and women attending colleges for higher education is alarming,” she said.

She praised the Christian missionaries for their contributions to the education sector. “We cannot disregard what Christian missionaries have done for women’s education in this country. Many of us owe our education and aspirations to the Christian institutions that made it possible, as they ensured education was for all. They led the way in promoting education,” she added.

She said that women continued to face opposition whenever they tried to tread a path not chosen. “When you take the lead to make a change, questions will arise on why women are doing it. Every woman in this world who has achieved something has broken a glass ceiling,” she added.

Hibi Eden, MP, presided over the function. Critic M. K. Sanoo, T. J. Vinod, MLA, Jancy James, former Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Antony Valunkal, auxiliary bishop of Varapuzha archdiocese, and singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi attended.

