Kerala taking steps to speed up NH works, says Riyas

March 28, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is taking all necessary steps to speed up national highway development works in Kerala, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Speaking to the media at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Riyas said the State government had shouldered 25% of the cost for land acquisition for the development of the national highways, helping to speed up the acquisition.

Difficult task

The Minister also said that in a densely populated State like Kerala, land acquisition was a difficult task. It was under the stewardship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that all the works were coordinated and reviewed at regular intervals. The present government had already spent a record amount in the history of the development of national highways in the State, said Mr. Riyas.

The State had submitted proposals to the Centre to upgrade the Malappuram-Puthuppady and the Adimali-Kumily roads.

‘Bid to sabatoge work’

Refuting charges that the State government had no role in the development of national highways, he accused BJP leaders led by its State president K. Surendran of trying to sabotage the road development works in Kerala. The national highway development works in Kerala came to a standstill during the fag-end of the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government. The works got a new lease of life when the Left Democratic Front Government (LDF) assumed office in 2016, he said.