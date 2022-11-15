Kerala syllabus rationalisation details for Plus One, Plus Two on SCERT website

Details of portions that will not be considered for final evaluation in Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary classes have been published on the website of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). This follows a meeting of the school curriculum subcommittee on Monday.
With school syllabus rationalised at the national level, the General Education department examined what needed to be done in Kerala. Discussions were held by the curriculum subcommittee and it was decided that no change will be made to the syllabus or the textbooks. Since students had to sit for entrance and competitive examinations, it was felt that they would be better served if they were familiar with the textbook content. However, to reduce the pressure they experience during board examinations, some of the content will not be considered for the final evaluation.
These include content in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Psychology, History, Political Science, Accountancy, Business Studies and so on.
In Plus Two History, portions on kinship, caste, and class; understanding Partition; peasants, zamindars, and the State will not feature in the final examinations. In Political Science, the Cold War era has been excluded from the exam purview.
