Kerala sure to re-elect LDF, says SRP

‘A secular-democratic combine is needed to fight communal-corporate alliance’

The State will rewrite political history by re-electing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the coming Assembly election, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai has said. People will not switch loyalties this time, as is the State’s wont in every Assembly election, he added.

He was addressing a public meeting organised here on Friday in connection with the conclusion of the North Kerala Vikasana Munnetta Jatha led by CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan.

‘An alternative’

The victory of the LDF is necessary to develop an alternative at the national level against the ‘communal-corporate alliance’ in the country, he said. A secular-democratic alliance should be formed against this alliance.

The socio-economic developmental policies of the LDF government were a model for the entire country. These policies aimed at solving the issues of common man. In the last five years the government faced many challenges including floods, Nipah and COVID-19. But it stood with the people. There should be a continuation for the LDF rule for taking development works further ahead.

‘Agitations abound’

“The country has been witnessing unprecedented agitations. Farmers are protesting for their survival. Prices of essential goods are skyrocketing. The county is in the 94th place in the Global Hunger Index,” he said.

While the entire country was going through a terrible period during the COVID-19 outbreak, 100 top billionaires in the country saw their wealth increase manifold. Under the Narenda Modi rule, the rich become richer and the poor become poorer, he said.

“The BJP government is playing the communal card to divert the attention of the people from real issues. The minority communities in the country have been cornered and made insecure. Citizenship Amendment Act, Ayodhya verdict, revocation of special status of J&K, and law against ‘love jihad’ are part of it. The BJP government has been jeopardising the secular fabric of the county,” the veteran leader said.

The LDF is totally prepared to face the Assembly elections, said Mr. Vijayaraghavan. “We are facing the election with confidence. The developmental activities undertaken by the LDF in the last five years is our strength,”

The Vikasana Munnetta Jatha was received by the people wholeheartedly, he said. The LDF government provided care and support to the common man. There was unprecedented growth in infrastructure development. People would prove that they are not with controversies, but with development, he said.