Kerala Study Congress calls for focus on mother tongue

May 05, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Meet discusses impact of National Education Policy on Kerala schools

The Hindu Bureau

A group discussion held in connection with the International Kerala Study Congress that concluded in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The International Kerala Study Congress that concluded in Kozhikode on Friday suggested that more importance be given to learning in one’s mother tongue. “Learning in one’s mother tongue is important while developing scientific awareness,” C. Ravindranath, former Education Minister and chairman of the academic committee of the Congress told reporters here on Friday.

“Education, in most world nations, is done in their respective mother tongues,” chairman of the organising committee A. Pradeep Kumar added.

However, the Congress stressed the importance of learning other languages, especially English, in schools. Mr. Ravindranath said efforts were on to plug errors in English learning in schools in the State.

Speaking about the challenges posed by the new National Education Policy (NEP), Academic committee convener C. Ramakrishnan said, “The guidelines under the NEP are a hurdle to the development of public education. The NEP focuses on commercialisation of education, while Kerala has always focused on democratisation of education.”

The three-day Congress held at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu here focused on overcoming shortcomings in public education in the State. More than 2,000 people took part in discussions, while around 500 theses were presented. Noted academicians and scientists took part in discussions on as many as 20 different topics.

The Congress stressed the need for a comprehensive change in teacher education so that teachers too developed as students developed their knowledge and skills.

“Kerala is ahead of other States with respect to school education. We have almost all children of the school-going age in schools now. But that is not the case when we consider India as a whole. At the National level, more than eight crore children are out of schools,” Mr. Ravindranath said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan alleged that Centre was trying to impose NEP on States. “The NEP communalises and centralises school education,” he added.

