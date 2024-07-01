ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Students Union attacks Chief Minister for launching four-year degree courses ‘without syllabus’

Updated - July 01, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 03:09 pm IST - KANNUR

KSU State vice president P. Muhammed Shammas accuses Kerala government of ‘cheating’ students by commencing admissions without completing necessary academic preparations

The Hindu Bureau

KSU State vice president P. Muhammed Shammas said the Education department and the Chief Minister must explain the “rush” to start the courses. (file image) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come under fire for inaugurating new four-year degree courses at universities and affiliated colleges “without having the syllabus ready.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Students Union (KSU) State vice president P. Muhammed Shammas on July 1 accused the Kerala government of “cheating” students by commencing admissions “without completing necessary academic preparations.”

Four-year undergraduate programmes to be officially launched on July 1

Mr. Shammas said the Education department and the Chief Minister must explain the “rush” to start these courses, highlighting that the lack of prepared syllabi poses significant difficulties for students.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kannur University, more than half of the courses lack complete syllabi, with some subjects only having material for two semesters, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government had promised ‘course baskets’ allowing students to choose subjects, but Shammas said that none of this has been prepared. “No outline exists for conducting internships under the new system, and the methodology for evaluation remains unclear,” he said.

Mr. Shammas also pointed out inconsistencies between the State’s credit formula and that of the University Grants Commission (UGC), calling for urgent government intervention to address these issues.

He alleged that “political influence and nepotism” within university boards of studies factors have compromised the quality of the syllabus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US