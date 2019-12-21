Kerala students stuck in Mangaluru brought back

Students from the State who were stuck in Mangaluru following the imposition of curfew were brought back to the State on five buses on Saturday, after the intervention of the Kerala Government.

The students arrived on the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses which were sent from Kasaragod to Mangaluru under police protection. The buses reached the district in the evening and Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and District Collector D. Sajith Babu welcomed the students.