Kerala students reign supreme in global hackathon

Two students of Government College of Engineering, Kannur, won the first prize of $10,000 (₹7.5 lakh approximately) in a global competition for developing a virtual classroom amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Abinand C. and Shilpa Rajeev, both second-year BTech (computer science) students of the institution, emerged toppers in the #CODE19 (against COVID-19) Hackathon for their ‘iClassroom’, a release issued by Kerala Startup Mission said here on Saturday.

Learning platform

A learning platform built for the millennial generation, it is backed by social media and enables peer-to-peer communication.

The international #CODE19, which aims to support young entrepreneurs across continents, was organised by charitable organisation Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation and software solutions firm Hackerearth.

Theme

The event with ‘Education and awareness for fighting against COVID-19’ as the theme, was held last month as part of an Industry Student Connect Programme at Malabar Innovation and Entrepreneurship Zone, Kannur.

‘iClassroom’ facilitates lecture recordings, online assignments and similar projects that can be the only viable option during an exigency like the lockdown, the release said.

Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation holds events in association with Kerala Startup Mission, which is a nodal agency of the State government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.