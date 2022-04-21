Kerala striving to boost agriculture sector, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

CM virtually inaugurates Njangalum Krishiyilekku project

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian distributing saplings during the inauguration of the Njangalum Krishiyilekku project of the Agriculture department at Cherthala in Alappuzha on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala government is striving hard for the comprehensive development of the agriculture sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was virtually inaugurating the Njangalum Krishiyilekku project of the Agriculture department on Thursday.

“The government has implemented several projects aimed at attaining self-sufficiency in food production. Modern agricultural practices are taking roots in the State. Several youngsters are taking up agriculture, which it is a good sign. Steps will be taken for the effective marketing of farm produce. Besides the Agriculture department, local self-government institutions, the Cooperation department and the Industries department will join the efforts,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said 'Njangalum Krishiyilekku' would ensure the production of safe-to-eat items.

The department launched the Njangalum Krishiyilek campaign to strengthen the farm sector by bringing as many as possible into agriculture. It aims at creating 10,000 farmers' groups, bring 10,000 hectares under organic cultivation, promote value-added agriculture and value-added agricultural enterprises, and turn 140 villages carbon-neutral.

"The project will encourage all families to take up organic farming with the aim of attaining self-sufficiency in food production. Farming on fallow lands and domestic premises will be promoted. The project will strengthen the local market systems and ensure that all farmers enjoy the benefits of farm mechanisation," said an Agriculture department official.

Officials said ecology-based agriculture practices and budgeting would be introduced as part of the project. “Farmers will be encouraged to do agriculture suitable to their respective places. Climate-resilient crops will be given priority," the official said.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian distributed saplings during the function held at the Cherthala Town NSS Karayogam auditorium.

