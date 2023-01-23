ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala striving to attract investment in tourism, says Governor

January 23, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The tourism sector recorded an all-time high in the first three quarters of 2022, says Khan

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is committed to attracting investment in the tourism sector by making available optimum industrial privileges, concessions, and subsidies by considering tourism as an industry, said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. While delivering the policy address at the Assembly here on Monday, Mr. Khan said the year that passed saw Kerala put itself on the map of post-COVID-19 world tourism.

Kerala tourism staged a strong comeback as a result of the well-planned activities of the government. Based on the influx of domestic tourists, the tourism sector recorded an all-time high in the first three quarters of 2022. Responsible Tourism is now being developed as a mechanism for facilitating the local economic development of Kerala, said Mr. Khan. He also mentioned the achievement of TIME magazine listing Kerala among the 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in 2022, with a special mention of the Caravan Tourism launched by the government.

