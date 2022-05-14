  • The Package

Kerala | Stories on price rise and inflation

In This Package
Kochi Pandemic-hit hotel industry further crushed by recent raids M P Praveen
Kochi Vegetable prices show mixed trend K A Martin
Kochi Rising prices: family budgets go haywire as women rue life turning a nightmare M P Praveen
Kochi School bus operators stare at a crisis situation
Kochi Resilience key in the face of rising cost of life
A women preparing food items at a roadside eatery on Ambujavilasam Road in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Street vendors find business unsustainable
Migrant labourers prepare their dinner in their room. File.
Kochi Migrant workers in Kerala struggle as inflation rises
Kerala
inflation and deflation
