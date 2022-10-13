Kerala still receiving only a trickle of foreign tourists

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala is yet to witness an uptick in foreign tourist arrivals post pandemic despite spirited campaigns by the Tourism department. The season, which starts in October-November, will last till February end. But the booking trends in the hospitality industry are not very promising, according to industry stakeholders.

There has been a spate of cancellations of bookings to India by British vacationers following a recent change in visa rule which required the applicant to appear at the visa centres in the U.K. to apply for tourist visas to India. Further, the country is yet to restore e-tourist visas for the U.K., resulting in a huge drop in bookings, said James Kodianthara, chairman of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).

Turmoil in Europe

At present, there is a two-month delay in getting a normal visa to India. “In such a scenario, who will risk a visit to India?” asked Mr. Kodianthara. The absence of e-visa facilities will also take a toll on tourist arrivals from countries like Canada, Saudi Arabia, etc. “The economic turmoil in Europe after the Russian attack of Ukraine has also diminished the prospects of tourist arrival to Kerala from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, including Russia, said E.M. Najeeb, senior vice president, Indian Association of Tour Operators.



“It is likely to be a washout in terms of foreign tourist arrivals if there is no improvement in the situation,” says Mr. Kodianthara. “Though there is a marked improvement in the domestic tourist bookings, the revenue from foreign tourists is critical for boosting economic activities at the grassroots and rural employment opportunities in the hospitality sector,” said Mr. Najeeb.

Record footfall

During the pre-pandemic era, Kerala had registered a record footfall of 11.89 lakh chiefly aided by vacationers from the U.K. Even after the COVID-19 restrictions were eased, the State could clock only around 10% of the pre-COVID-19 foreign tourist footfall in the first quarter of the calendar year, showing the rocky road to recovery lying ahead.