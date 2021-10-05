Kerala still lags behind in executing AMRUT projects

Kozhikode

05 October 2021 13:59 IST

As on September 30, only 52.59 % of the funds was expended for the schemes categorised in different components.

Kerala is struggling to complete the projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation ( AMRUT ) in nine civic bodies even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban aimed at making India's cities garbage-free and water- secure.

As on September 30, only 52.59 % of the funds was expended for the schemes categorised in different components such as water supply; sewerage; storm water drainage; urban transport, and development of parks. This, when the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is moving forward to introduce its flagship programme in several cities in the second phase.

Kerala has submitted three State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) approved by the Ministry for a total outlay of ₹2357.69 crore for 1,000 projects in nine civic bodies —Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Thrissur, Guruvayur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kannur — during 2015-2022.

Advertising

Advertising

State-wise, 738 projects have been completed, technical sanction has been issued for 999 projects and tenders awarded for 996 projects so far. Among the civic bodies in spending the funds, Kollam corporation ( 31.53%) and followed by Kozhikode corporation (37.38 %) are the worst performers. Alappuzha municipality is the best performer with 71.74 %. The remaining are Thiruvananthapuram- 55.69%, Thrissur- 49.50, Palakkad- 58.54 %, Kannur- 62.32 % , Kochi- 49.19 % and Guruvayur- 61.31 %.

The sector -wise progress showed that the only 14.94 % had been spend for sewerage and septage projects while 69.05% spend for water supply. The others are storm water drainage (66.58%); urban transport (40.73 % ) and green space and parks (53.75%).

The majority of the projects conceived during the fiscal 2015-16, was submitted to the Ministry in 2018 through an Annual Action Plan for 2017-2020. The contribution of civic bodies is 20 % while State government shares 30 % and the Centre contributes the remaining funds.

Officials said that the slow progress was attributed to the COVID-19 induced lockdown in 2019 and 2020. Besides, the State also witnessed disastrous floods during the monsoon seasons of two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019.

The urban local bodies have been facing stiff resistance from local residents in executing projects such as sewerage and septage while the Kerala Water Authority has been to an extend successful in implementing the water supply projects. Tendering of projects has also run into controversial especially when Kozhikode- based Ram Biologicals was awarded the contract to prepare a Detailed Project Report for a proposed sewage treatment plants, officials said.