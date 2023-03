March 24, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Youth Commission will organise a job fair at Nair Samajam Higher Secondary School, Mannar, on Sunday. It will be inaugurated by Minister for Culture Saji Cherian at 10 a.m. People aged between 18 and 40 can attend the ‘Career Expo 23’, which offers 1,000 job openings. For details contact: 7907565474.