Kerala State Youth Commission to organise creators’ conclave

The Kerala State Youth Commission is set to host a content creators’ conclave to help aspiring content creators to play a larger role in the creator economy as well as orient them towards more socially responsible creative practices. The programme also aims towards tapping into the massive reach of influencers in online platforms.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the two-day conclave which will be held at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village near Kovalam in the capital on Wednesday and Thursday (November 20 and 21). The commission planned the conclave to help youth understand the workings of the creator economy so that they could generate income using their own content through various social media platforms.

Vipasha Joshi, a former Google employee and an independent creative economy consultant, has designed the classes for the conclave. Social media experts from various organisations will be addressing the delegates. K.L. Biju, whose YouTube channel featuring his family members now has six million subscribers, will be one of the participants in the various sessions. Experts from e-commerce platforms will handle a session on storytelling for marketing purposes.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will also address the delegates in a session on creator economy. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian will inaugurate the valedictory function.

